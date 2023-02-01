The Times to include Cass County in coverage

As Sarpy County continues to grow, the benefits of that growth often spills over into neighboring communities, such as those in Cass County.

“What happens in these communities affects all of us,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said at a chamber forum in October. “If it’s good for you, then it’s good for me.”

With that in mind, The Times is announcing that its coverage area will expand beyond the eponymous borders of Sarpy County to include coverages of our friends and neighbors in Plattsmouth, Louisville, Weeping Water and the rest of Cass County.

Similar to how we’ve combined the strengths of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze to create The Times, we’re also bringing the Plattsmouth Journal into the fold. We’ve added a reporter to our team with experience in Cass County as we look to enhance our readership throughout the region.

We would welcome former Journal subscribers to check out our new paper.

Please call our office at the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil to speak to one of our local staff members. Call 712-328-1811 and dial 0 to speak to Melissa or Amy about starting a subscription.