Each year, the Nebraska Wind Symphony, Omaha’s community concert band hosts an all-star event to feature area middle school musicians at one of its concerts.

This year, Evie Nelson, Andie Yost and Lydia Driewer from Gretna Middle School were selected to participate in the all-star program. The specific instrument this year was horn and every piece in the concert featured the horn section in some way.

As part of the program, the all-star students played three selections with the Nebraska Wind Symphony. The students and audience were also treated to a solo horn performance by Ross Snyder, horn professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and the Heartland Horns, which is a quartet of professional horn players from around the Midwest.