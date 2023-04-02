There’s something for everyone at Sarpy County’s new thrift store.

“It’s brand new,” said Cady Tebedo, manager of Thrif-T's in Bellevue. “It’s part of the Youth of America Charity Foundation.”

Located at 2229 Thurston Circle and facing Fort Crook Road North, Thrif-T’s held grand opening ceremonies on April 1.

“Everything here is donated,” Tebedo said. “Everything is either just gently used or brand new that people didn’t need anymore.”

The list of things to buy seems to go on and on.

On the first floor, there’s hand-made jewelry, electronics, home decor, picture frames, books, board games, video games, wine coolers and more. In the back is a furniture area with tables, chairs, cabinets, bed frames, windows and more.

Upstairs, shoppers will come upon a large room with clothing for men, women and children, plus shoes, bedroom items, even items for a "man cave."

“It’s a hodgepodge of everything,” Tebedo said.

Not only is everything reasonably priced, but a portion of the store's revenue will be given to the two high schools and three middle schools in the Bellevue Public Schools.

The foundation supported by the store was created with young people in mind, Tebedo said.

At the end of the year after employee salaries and operational expenses have been met, the remaining revenue will be divided between Bellevue East and West high schools as well as Logan Fontenelle, Mission and Lewis and Clark middle schools, she said.

There’s even a place by the front door where people can donate to the schools.

“That’s how we’re giving back to the city,” Tebedo said.

Youth of America Charity Foundation was started by a friend of hers in Council Bluffs, she said.

“It’s to help kids who like to work with their hands, to make them feel good about themselves by accomplishing something through trades like learning handyman services or designing things,” Tebedo said. “This is a dream of my friend."

An expansion of this foundation was creating a thrift store to help students. While driving around, they came upon a vacant building that once housed a bakery.

“We said we had to get this,” Tebedo said. “It’s just perfect.”

When people donate, they will receive a receipt, she said.

“We’re starting a program that when they donate something, they will get a 10% discount while shopping that day by showing their receipts,” Tebedo said.

The store is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find more information at youthofamericacharityfoundation.org.