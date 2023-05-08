Town and Country Humane Society celebrated its 40th anniversary Saturday with a party at SumTur Amphitheater.
Town and Country Humane Society nonprofit was opened in 1983 when Sarpy County was overloaded with stray dog complaints and needed an answer for animal control. It was founded by Judy Johnson and then her daughter Lori Reidler took over until her retirement in 2016.
Since 2017, Town and Country has found forever homes for more than 3,500 dogs, cats and critters. There is also a boarding facility.
Find more information at townandcountryhumanesociety.org.