A flower shop can be a busy place before Valentine’s Day, but Town & Country Floral in downtown Gretna was bursting at its seams Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce members came out to welcome the shop’s new owner, Jeff Brookhouser, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 101 S. McKenna Ave.

“It’s fantastic to see your business have a succession plan where the employee can take over, especially one that’s a cornerstone of our downtown,” Grant Pille, president of the Gretna chamber, told Brookhouser during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “We’re all excited to see what you do with it and how you grow.”

Brookhouser purchased the longtime flower shop from Linda Hill and took over its operation at the beginning of the year. Both his parents and grandparents owned flower shops.

Hill, who was inducted into the Sarpy County Business Hall of Fame in 2020, opened the shop at its current location 2011 after moving her Omaha floral business to Village Square in 2006.

“We have so many great things coming to Gretna,” Mayor Mike Evans said, noting the new schools, parks, developments and businesses that are choosing to make investments.

But Town & Country Floral is committing to Gretna’s downtown, which Evans described as “the heart of the community” where Gretna got its start.

“Thank you for investing in our downtown,” Evans said.

Brookhouser extended his appreciation for everyone who came out to support the business, including by giving away a dozen roses to one of the chamber members in attendance.

“I’m looking forward to years more of working working in this community,” he said.

Find more at townandcountryfloralgretna.com.