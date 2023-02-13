The Gretna Arbor Society will hold its 16th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 4.

The event is moving to Harvest Hills Elementary School, 19125 Fir St. in Gretna. It qualifies for continuing education units.

Registration starts at 7:45 a.m., and Gretna Arbor Society Chair Jim Keepers will give opening remarks at 7:15 p.m. From there, the schedule is:

• 8:30 a.m., Justin Evertson, Nebraska Forest Service green infrastructure coordinator, "Trees Are Part of Our Ecosystem"

• 9:30 a.m., Heather Byers, owner and general manager of Great Plains Nursery, "Opening the Window for Nebraska's Deciduous Trees"

• 10:20 to 10:45 a.m., break (refreshments served)

• 10:45 a.m., Todd Faller, owner of Faller Landscaping, "Will Evergreens Survive in Nebraska?"

• 11:45 a.m. to noon, closing remarks by Keepers and door prizes.

Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry.