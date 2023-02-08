Sarpy County prosecutors obtained no contest pleas from three people accused of shooting fireworks at a family near 132nd and Harrison Streets on the Fourth of July.

They say the three defendants used Roman candles to assault several people gathered in a driveway. In addition to the wounds caused by the fireworks, one victim sustained internal injuries and another suffered serious injuries to his head.

"The attack was committed at random; there does not appear to be a connection between the defendants and the victims," according to a news release issued by Sarpy County on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of a 40-year-old man, his 37-year-old girlfriend and her 18-year-old son on July 20. At the time, a 11-year-old and 13-year-old were also described as being suspected of involvement in the attack.

The younger suspect, now 19, pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree assault, a Class II felony that carries a minimum sentence of one year and a maximum sentence of 50 years. His sentencing is scheduled for April 18.

The woman previously pleaded no contest to second-degree assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. Her sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.

The man previously pleaded no contest to first-degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for March 14.

The attack occurred near 135th and Redwood streets around 7 p.m. July 4, 2022. A family was sitting outside a house and was approached by a few people who shot Roman candles at them, which resulted in a fight.