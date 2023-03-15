Nebraska Public Media’s local TV series “Nebraska Stories” will explore the volunteer restoration of the Strategic Air Command’s “Looking Glass” aircraft and stained glass windows that reflect the early days of the Cold War.

The episode, which also includes stories about colorful Kool-Aid and an unlikely Omaha duo coaching disadvantaged young athlete, will air Thursday at 8 p.m. It will be rebroadcast at 9 p.m. Mondays on Nebraska Public Media and at 8:30 a.m. Fridays on World.

The segment “Restoring the Looking Glass” tells the story of the Boeing EC-135 “Looking Glass” being restored to its former glory after six years and more than 32,000 volunteer hours. At the height of the Cold War, this aircraft was part of SAC’s “Operation Looking Glass,” which mirrored the nuclear command control at Offutt Air Force Base. The historic aircraft is on display at the Strategic Air and Space Museum in Ashland.

The segment “Time Capsule in Glass” tells the story of how remnants of the Cold War can still be seen in the stained glass windows of the SAC Memorial Chapel at Offutt. The windows are filled with symbolism that reflect the earliest days of the Cold War: the iconic red phone, jets and bombers that guarded the skies and the people below them, and they also honor the SAC airmen who served and died in the line of duty.

Find more on “Nebraska Stories” at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/nebraskastories.