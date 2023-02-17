Humanities Nebraska is bringing its Prime Time series to two Omaha Public Schools buildings in Bellevue.

Prime Time Family Reading is for families with children ages 6 to10 who struggle with reading and includes special activities for siblings ages 3 to 5. Prime Time Preschool is for families who want their children ages 3 to 5 to develop reading readiness skills.

These Humanities Nebraska family literacy programs help strengthen participants’ interest and skills in reading and talking about books, according to a news release.

Gilder Elementary School, 3705 Chandler Road W., will hold Prime Time at 5 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 5 to May 10.

Chandler View Elementary School, 7800 S. 25th St., will hold Prime Time at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays from April 6 to May 11.

Both schools' programs will be bilingual. Prime Time is free for families thanks to state and philanthropic funding. Find more at humanitiesnebraska.org/programs.