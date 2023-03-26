Two young artists from Sarpy County were among the honorable mentions for this year's Severe Weather Awareness Week poster contest.

Recognized in the contest were Jeanette Vizcay Martinez, 9, from Chandler View Elementary School, an Omaha Public Schools building in Bellevue, and Josie Zagozda, 8, Westmont Elementary School, a Springfield Platteview Community Schools building in Papillion.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed a proclamation declaring March 27-31 as Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Week, urging everyone to prepare for future storms.

“It’s just a good practice for those of us who live in areas affected by tornadoes, floods and severe thunderstorms," Pillen said in a news release.