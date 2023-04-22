Nebraskans of all ages are invited to participate in the City Nature Challenge, a global event to find and document urban wildlife.

The challenge, which runs April 28 to May 7, is a chance to look for nature in urban areas and learn about the animal and plant life discovered there, according to a news release from the Nebraska Game & Parks Commission.

Using the free iNaturalist app, participants will photograph wildlife and upload their observations to the app between April 28-May 1. They’ll then help identify observations between May 2-7.

Wildlife can be any wild plant, animal, fish, fungi or any other evidence of life, such as scat, fur or tracks. Participants can even document species through their windows.

Though anyone may participate in the CNC global project, Nebraska is hosting the challenge from five urban locations across the state: Omaha Metro, Lincoln-Lancaster County, Norfolk-Madison County, North Platte and Scotts Bluff County.

Fontenelle Forest will host a City Nature Challenge event on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 1111 Bellevue Blvd. N. in Bellevue. The event features a variety of informational stations on plants and animals, and raptor specialists will also be on hand.

Find more information at tinyurl.com/necitynature. Find a list of Omaha metro events at omahazoo.com/citynaturechallenge.