Murphy, a foster dog, center, helps himself to some frozen yogurt as DogGurt Owner Amanda Colanino, right, and Town & Country Humane Society Dog Manager Nicholas Grueber, left, have a laugh inside the shelter on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Colanino and Cecilia Crawford with Brixtix Bakery for Dogs brought boxes of frozen yogurt cups and cookies to treat the Papillion shelter’s pups for Valentine’s Day and beyond.