Discover the activities that will be offered this summer and job opportunities available during the Venture Park Region Discovery Fair on April 8 at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park.

The Venture Park Region offers visitors opportunities for discovery, exploration, excitement, serenity and imagination with unique features and activities at each park.

Parks in this region that will be hiring are: Mahoney SP near Ashland, Platte River State Park near Louisville, Louisville State Recreation Area in Louisville, Schramm Education Center and Schramm Park SRA near Gretna, and Two Rivers SRA near Waterloo.

This Discovery Fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mahoney’s Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge. It will include:

• Fun activities: Play games, try out activities, enjoy food vendors, snap a photo with Kit the Raccoon mascot and win prizes!

• Job opportunities: The Venture Parks are looking for seasonal park workers. Positions available for the upcoming summer include naturalist, activity worker (pool, rock wall, paddle boats, etc.), customer service representative, housekeeping, grounds crew, lifeguard, wrangler, office clerk, maintenance worker, shooting range aide and restaurant staff.

• Meet the team: Each park will have a table with information staffed by that park’s team to answer any questions about how to work and play in the parks.

• Camp hosting information: Learn about the camp hosting program. Previous hosts will be on site to answer any questions.

A park entry permit is required of each vehicle entering each park. Contact Melody Dillon at 402-944-2523 ext. 7335 or melody.dillon@nebraska.gov for more information.