For the 49th year, members of the Nebraska VFW Post 2280 Honor Guard coordinated an adopt-a-roadway patrol along Capehart Road in Bellevue on April 11

This year's effort was assisted by members of Cub Scout Pack 457 and Boy Scouts of America Troop 499 to clean up the 2-mile stretch of roads, according to a news release. In total, 51 people -- 3 honor guard members and 48 scouts -- helped clean up.