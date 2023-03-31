A 58-year-old Greenwood resident has been identified as the victim of a fatal house fire in that community.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Office identified Jess Ray Hunt as the victim in the fire. The identity was released Thursday following an autopsy performed March 25.

Hunt was a resident in a home at 170 Third St. that caught on fire in the late evening of March 23, the office said.

Cass County Sheriff Robert Sorensen said the county’s 911 center received a fire call at 10:52 p.m. for that address with Greenwood fire and rescue personnel and county emergency staff dispatched to the scene along with Waverly, Ashland, Murdock and Black Hills Energy through mutual aid.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.