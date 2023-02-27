A ground-breaking ceremony is planned in the next 60 days for another expansion project at Vireo Systems in Plattsmouth.

The announcement, made Friday by Vireo CEO and founder Mark Faulkner, comes just a week after the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on a creatine production plant.

Current plans for the new plant would provide between 20,000 and 30,000 square feet of space, Faulkner said.

“If possible, we may go larger for more growth space, but we are balancing that with budget strategies,” Faulkner said.

The new plant would provide primarily liquid products to go along with the powder and capsule products in the other plants, he said.

“If there are no construction delays, we will producing in it by the end of this year,” Faulkner said.

About another 50 employees would be hired for this expansion, he said.

“Vireo is already on pace this year to continue to grow at a 50% rate and that causes us to already be outgrowing one of our other four locations, so we just announced that we will break ground in the next 60 days on a fifth facility to accommodate that growth,” Faulkner said. “Once again, we have chosen Plattsmouth, Nebraska, in Cass County to invest in this new plant that will triple the size of the former plant.”

The new plant will be separate from the new CON-CRET production plant, he said.

& CDBC grant supports creatine plant

The Plattsmouth City Council recently approved a $812,500 grant from the federal Community Development Block Grant program through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to assist Vireo in its new creatine production plant.

The city also contributed funds through its revolving loan fund program in the amount of $195,000. These funds have been used to pay for equipment to build and install a creatine reactor.

Con-Cret LLC is required to create 30 full time jobs, 20 of which are to be made available for low-moderate income individuals as part of the CDBG grant.

“Vireo could not grow so quickly in Nebraska without the important and visionary support of the community and the state,” Faulkner said. “We are very grateful for how dedicated the City of Plattsmouth, Cass County and the State of Nebraska are in support of their citizens by supporting businesses that create good jobs and thereby improve the quality of life for everyone.”