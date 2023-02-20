It’s the only one of its kind in America, and it’s located in Plattsmouth.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony were held Friday to open the first U.S.-based creatine manufacturing plant at Vireo Systems just west of U.S. Highway 75 in southwestern Plattsmouth.

“We’re just so excited on what is going on here,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said. “They are here to help us grow. I’m so proud of Vireo and Plattsmouth and the relationship we have had.”

Creatine is a naturally occurring substance in the body, said Mark Faulkner, CEO and founder of Vireo Systems. It is an amino acid found mostly in muscles and the brain.

“The body craves creatine,” he said. “It is the molecule that every cell uses for energy to function. The brain uses creatine to think -- in fact it uses about 20% of the body’s creatine. The immune system needs creatine to fight out germs and diseases. The heart, lungs, everything needs creatine.”

The body makes about half of the creatine it needs with the other half coming from our diet, Faulkner said.

However, the common American diet of today is low in creatine-rich foods, he added.

“Most Americans need a creatine supplement,” Faulkner said. “It’s arguably the most important supplement we can take for overall health. It’s even key for sexual wellness, for male virility.”

Vireo plans to develop and market its creatine products under the brand Con-Cret, which means concentrated creatine, Faulkner said.

“You can take smaller dozes and get better health,” he said.

Creatine has been available but is imported mostly from China, Faulkner said.

“Now, it will be American made, made in Plattsmouth,” he said. “This is the first and only creatine plant in the U.S.”

Faulkner’s company, which is headquartered in Tennessee, came to Plattsmouth in 2009 to develop, manufacture, and market holistic products and brands for enhancing the quality of people’s lives.

It started off having just 1,500 square feet before expanding in 2012, Faulkner said. Now, this new plant for the company’s new creatine operation will increase Vireo’s size to 50,000 square feet, he said.

He praised local and state officials for offering economic incentives to help his company grow, including the construction of this new plant.

“We started off with three people, and now it has grown to 50 and we’re on our way to 200 jobs,” Faulkner said.

The company's products are available in powder form or capsules and can be purchased at Walmart.

“We need more Marks, more innovation to have products made here,” Gov. Jim Pillen said of Vireo's CEO.

Following the ribbon cutting and speeches, tours of the facility were offered to show off how creatine is developed.

Josh Charvat, the new executive director for the Cass County Nebraska Economic Development Council, was among the many praising Vireo’s expansion.

“The Vireo expansion is an example of economic development at its best,” he said. “As Vireo continues to grow its presence at its Plattsmouth plant, it will create the new, high-paying jobs that are vital to the success of our county. Vireo’s decision to select Plattsmouth and Cass County as the location to invest and to grow in underscores that this is a community where businesses can thrive.”