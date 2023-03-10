Two local program that help children continue to need volunteers from the community.

“There’s always a need for new members," said Diana Lindensmith, executive director of the Cass County Court Appointed Special Advocate program.

The same need is felt in Sarpy County.

“We currently have children on a waiting list in need of CASA,” said Tara Williamson, program director for Sarpy County CASA. “We have a lot of cases coming in.”

Williamson told The Times in an interview Wednesday, March 8, that five new cases had already arrived since Monday -- further raising the need for more volunteers.

CASA uses trained volunteers, who are unpaid, to try to meet the needs of children who have been removed from their homes by the courts for abuse or neglect.

Volunteers are given special legal status by a judge allowing access to information from teachers, social workers, day care providers and others to help meet any needs that their assigned children may have.

“CASA can recommend any services they think can help the child,” Lindensmith said.

Volunteers are assigned to a family, be it one child or however many there are, she said.

They must meet with their assigned children at least once a month and most submit thorough, written reports to the court and all parties prior to court hearings.

They must also appear in court as needed to testify on findings or recommendations.

Volunteers agree to remain involved in the case until the court’s jurisdiction is terminated. The goal is to have the children placed in a permanent home, preferably with their parents once they completed their proper treatment.

If they can't return to their parents, court-involved children can be placed in a home through adoption or with a guardian.

On the need for more help, Lindensmith said wants least five new volunteers in Cass County.

“That’s more than usual,” she said.

She is also seeking those who might be interested in serving on her board of cirectors.

“This is the first year we needed both volunteers and board members,” Lindensmith said.

Fortunately, her current number of 17 volunteers is able to meet the needs of the court-identified 34 children in Cass County.

However, some of her volunteers, after seeing one caseload closed, have had to immediately pick up a new case without the preferred rest period for lack of additional volunteers, Lindensmith said.

“We would like to give them a six-month break between cases,” she said. “Doing CASA work is rewarding, but it can be emotional at times, frustrating at times, and it can be somewhat time consuming with the children.”

Volunteers must be at least 21 years of age with CASA performing a rigorous background check. It takes about 30 hours of training over eight weeks to become a volunteer.

Sarpy County CASA currently has about 75 volunteers with five currently in training, Williamson said. The next training session is in September.

Sarpy County's program does not have a board of directors, but instead operates as a “nonprofit arm” under the county government to oversee operations.

A fundraiser is planned for this summer, Williamson said.

“We’ve received great support from the community,” she said.