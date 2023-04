It was over almost as soon as it began.

Within a minute of the Easter Bunny ringing the bell outside the Heritage House, children gathered up Easter eggs put out across the lawn as part of the Weeping Water Area Chamber of Commerce's event Saturday afternoon.

Attendees had a chance to visit with the Easter Bunny, enjoy their candy and even meet some ducks. The event drew a large crowd that lined the sidewalks before the bell tolled.