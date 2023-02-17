Frontier Cooperative has donated to the Nebraska FFA Foundation to directly support local FFA chapter needs, and six FFA chapters received a grant to make enhancements.

Weeping Water FFA was one of the six chapters to be awarded a 2022 Frontier Cooperative Grant. The grant will be used for new program start-up supplies to provide hands-on learning experiences to students, specifically focusing on plant, soil and water science.

“Receiving the Frontier Cooperative Grant will help our students gain industry level experience in testing soil and water in our area," Weeping Water FFA adviser Krystl Knabe said in a news release. "We will use the testing information to further teach students about agronomic crop health. We are excited to partner with our Frontier Cooperative agronomy specialists to implement these concepts and connect with local producers.”

Frontier Cooperative CEO Jeremy Wilhelm said the company is proud to support local FFA chapters.

"It is a small way that we can give back to the communities that support Frontier Cooperative and a way to support the future of agriculture," Wilhelm said.