Matthew W. Miller of Weeping Water was sentenced Monday, Jan. 30, in federal court in Omaha for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced the 36-year-old to 37 months in prison, according to a news release. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a three-year term of supervised release.

On Aug. 10, 2021, Miller pawned Winchester .357 ammunition at Sol’s Pawn Shop in Omaha. Miller’s information was recorded for the sale and the pawn ticket was submitted for fingerprint analysis. Miller’s fingerprints were on the ticket. Miller was also photographed pawning the ammunition. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms confirmed that all the ammunition Miller pawned was manufactured outside Nebraska.

Miller has been convicted of multiple felony offenses in several Nebraska counties. Among his prior felonies are felony theft offenses committed in Douglas and Washington counties, burglary, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.