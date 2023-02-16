The message of a valentine has remained the same throughout the ages.

But that message of love has been expressed in many forms and fashions.

“Whether they were formed from elaborate gold leaf and embossing or red construction paper and crayons, most valentines continue to echo the messages they have carried for years – 'I love you! Be mine!'” said Plattsmouth historian Leigh Jean Koinzan.

The history of Valentine’s Day and the many forms those messages were said highlighted a presentation on the day itself, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Cass County Historical Society Museum in downtown Plattsmouth.

Besides providing a history of Valentine’s Day, Koinzan presented her extensive collection of valentines dating back centuries.

“I’ve been collecting valentines for over 40 years,” she said. “I mostly got them at flea markets.”

Koinzan said that Valentinus, a Christian priest was martyred for love, though not his own in Rome in A.D. 269.

The Roman emperor at that time decreed that Roman soldiers should not marry because a home and family would distract them from their duties. When Valentinus continued to officiate at marriages of young Romans, he was thrown in prison.

One the eve of his execution, he wrote a farewell not and signed it, “Your Valentine.”

Several centuries later, Pope Galasius proclaimed Feb. 14 as St. Valentine Day, Koinzan said. However, it was the English and a Frenchman who made St. Valentine’s Day a celebration of love and lovers, she said.

Early English poets marked that day as the day when birds chose their mates. A Frenchman, Charles, Duke of Orleans, after being captured by the English in 1415, sent his wife a love note from his prison room in the Tower of London on that day, Koinzan said.

By the early 1700s, lovers, who may have had difficulty expressing their feelings, could rely on booklets by valentine writers that sold for a penny each.

“By the early 1800s, most early American valentines combined imagination with love and friendship,” Koinzan said.

This included handmade acrostics, which had verses in which the first letter of the lines spelled out the loved one’s name, she said.

Puzzle purses were valentines featuring a puzzle to read and to refold. Scattered among their many folds were verses that had to be read in a certain order, Koinzan said.

Many valentines back then were made on embossed paper and were usually hand colored with handwritten sentiments.

Popular during the 1840s were flower-cage valentines that involved pulling a thread that lifted a spiral-cut design to reveal the caged message hidden beneath.

“As the century progressed, valentines became more and more ornate,” Koinzan said.

Besides the traditional lace, ribbon and painted flowers, Victorian valentines dripped with seashells, feathers, silk flowers satin leaves, even a bit of sea weed, she said.

“On the other end of the scale from the beautiful romantic valentines were comic valentines, also known as vinegar valentines for their stinging and frequently cruel messages,” Koinzan said.

These were usually printed on cheap paper and sold for a penny and became known as penny dreadfuls, she said.

After World War 1, valentines got simpler and more innocent, she said. School children began exchanging commercial valentines in the early 1900s, and by the late 1930s valentine boxes in schools were commonplace.

The 1930s also brought cards made especially for wives, husbands, sweethearts and parents.

Special valentines were made during the world wars that reflected a war theme, Koinzan said.

“Valentines have had many forms and fashion over the years,” she said.

Koinzan’s presentation was the first of this year’s brown bag lunch series at the museum in which various subjects are discussed during the lunch hour on selected Tuesdays.

The next presentation will be on Feb. 28 with Dana Stahl, executive director of Keep Cass County Beautiful, who will discuss the importance of recycling.

These presentations are free and open to the public at the museum, located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth. Find more information at casscountynemuseum.org.