Wilby's elevated its comfort food game from its food truck origins.

That's reflected in the name: Wilby's Comfort Food 2.0.

The Papillion eatery, located at 1449 Papillion Drive, Suite 103, recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce.

Wilby's started out as a food truck in 2020 before moving to a brick-and-mortar concept.

"I love the idea of the 2.0," Papillion Mayor David Black said at the April 28 event. "What a great way to start in a food truck. A little bit easier than committing to an entire retail space. Man, you get to test your products, you get your following then when you open up, people already know ya."

Black said he's working his way through the menu.

"Thanks for investing in Papillion," he said. "I really appreciate you being here. It's really good food."

Edward King teamed up with his cousin, a chef, to share their childhood recipes and memories with the Papillion community.

"We hope to feed you all with love," King said.

The menu includes breakfast offerings, seafood, Philly quesadillas, wings and full dinners. Favorites include a fish sandwich, fried lobster dinner and maple bacon wings.

Find more information, including a complete menu, at dfm-wilbyscomfort2.com.