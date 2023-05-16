A traditional New York City pizzeria's first location outside Booklyn and Manhattan is coming to greater Gretna. Williamsburg Pizza will open a shop southwest of 168th and Harrison streets.

For those curious why Williamsburg Pizza is opening a location 1,000 miles from Williamsburg within the Gretna Public Schools jurisdiction, it's because Jimmy Johns franchisee Dean Hodges is backing the business' move to Nebraska. No opening date has been announced, but pizza lovers are anticipating their arrival.

The restaurant serves two pizza styles, Brooklyn round crust and Grandma square crust, with a build-your-own option to customize to your liking.

East coasters know there's pizza and then there's handcrafted New York pizza. According to their website, Williamsburg's Parmigiano-Reggiano and Pecorino Romano are made fresh daily or imported directly from Italy -- delizioso.

The menu also offers salads, garlic knots and hero sandwiches -- New Yorker slang for a sub sandwich served hot or cold.

A well-deserved buzz around its opening has been stirring among metro foodies. With The New York Times declaring Williamsburg Pizza one of the 10 best slices in the city, it's to be expected.

The pizzeria has also garnered a star-studded cult following appearing in the February issue of Interview Magazine with Paul Rudd and even scoring a feature on the cover of Vogue Italia in 2017.