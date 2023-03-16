Bellevue prepared to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 15, painting a giant shamrock in the middle of the Olde Towne district at Mission Avenue and Franklin Street.

Members of the Bellevue Community Foundation have been painting the lucky charm in the intersection since 2013 to promote the Olde Towne Pub Crawl, which brings hundreds of people to area restaurants and establishments for St. Patrick's Day themed food, music and drink specials, said foundation member Phil Davidson.

This year, three influential Bellevue residents are memorialized beneath the shamrock.

“What we do is we honor some of our friends and people who made a difference in our community," Davidson said. "So this year, obviously, we are out here honoring two of our former councilmen. We are honoring Jack Charvat and Bob Stinson. And then, we're also honoring our friend Lisa Gue, who passed away last December."

Charvat served on the Bellevue City Council for six years and was instrumental in starting the Bellevue Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in 1980.

Stinson was a Bellevue police officer and volunteer firefighter for 19 years and was running for a second term on the council when he died.

Gue was a lifelong contributor to the Bellevue community and grew up at Stella’s Bar & Grill, owned for many years by her father, Al Sullivan.

Over the last decade, the Bellevue Community Foundation has raised over $400,000 for projects and organizations that serve the residents of Bellevue. It hosts popular events such as the Bellevue Rocks! festival, the Olde Town Christmas drive-through celebration and the Husker Nation Tailgate Celebration.