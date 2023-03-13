It was the little food truck that could.

Painted a shade of lime green that could be easily spotted in the distance, Springfield’s Sweet Rice Thai food truck has been an area mainstay since its debut in 2015.

From county fair to corporate luncheon, many Sarpy County residents got their first taste of pad thai or drunken noodles out of the side of a former FedEx truck.

Then a couple of weeks ago, in early March, she was loaded onto a flatbed trailer and hauled away.

“Without her, there wouldn't be us today,” read the Sweet Rice Thai Facebook page.

Addressing the truck, one fan commented: "Thank you so much for your hard work and dedication to feeding the hungry, warming our bellies and bringing a fantastic supply of culture to us all. Good luck and may you bless many more."

The plan to create this new form of food truck came when Peter Lorince and his wife, Pam were helping a local non-profit organization during the “Taste of Omaha” festival. They noticed none of the food trucks serving Thai food.

"We had never worked at a restaurant, so it was kind of a gamble. We decided 'Well, let's give it a try,’ and it turned out OK," Lorince said.

Using his experience as a mechanical engineer and entrepreneur, it took Lorince six months to cut up, rewire, plumb, electrify, and paint a former delivery truck, turning it into the Sweet Lime Thai food truck. Then he handed it off to Pam, a Thai emigrant.

"She was a good cook. They kept me far away from the burners and the kitchen. Rightfully so," Lorince said.

At the time, food trucks weren’t as prevalent as now – particularly those serving Asian cuisine. Lorince said their truck was one of the first in the region concentrating on Thai cuisine.

The rolling restaurant went from novelty to hot spot within months, prompting them to open a take-out place in downtown Springfield during the summer of 2015. They kept it going for four years, while running a successful carpet cleaning business and wedding photography service at the same time.

"It was just too much for us. We were going day and night between the restaurant and the truck, so we ended up selling it to some friends," he said.

In 2019, Worawalun Tavornsak and her husband, Anan, were living in Montana. After years of cooking for others, she dreamed of owning her own restaurant. With start-up costs making that impractical, the couple had been looking to invest in a food truck.

Timing and the good fortune to know Pam Lorince led to a 10-day trip to Nebraska, she said

"The town I lived in in Montana was too small. No Asian people or Asian food. It's very hard to live,” Tavornsak said. “When I came to Nebraska, I loved it, and ‘OK, I want to do business here.’"

With new lettering to reflect the name change, the Tavornsaks crisscrossed the region, hitting outdoor concerts, festivals, football games and everywhere else with their unique and sought-after food.

Now, after four years of hard work, the dream has been realized. Sweet Rice Thai Food Express has been open since January in downtown Springfield.

They have a home nearby, close to work and their child’s school. Tavornsak said it has been easier having a nice, warm store to cook in rather than the truck.

Yet, there is some emotion in letting go.

"I really miss my truck. The truck was a really good business,” she said.

However, the green machine is in a better place today. At least, a warmer place.

Worawalun has a friend, her best friend, who lives in New Mexico.

"She saw our successful business, and that's why she decided to do the food truck," Tavornsak said.

Now, armed with Tavornsak recipes and the couple’s ongoing guidance, the Sweet Rice Thai food truck roams free in America’s southwest, leaving a hole in Springfield’s heart. At least temporarily.

"I am sad, too. But we are going to do a new food truck,” Worawalun said. "We plan on having a food truck for the fair or special events. Not for every day like the last time."

And yes. It will be the same color.

"This year, I want to focus on my new restaurant. I want to see everything is good, and maybe the food truck next year," she said.

Anan will be the master builder on this project, and is actively shopping for the new vehicle.

The Lorinces haven’t been able to shake the allure of mobile cooking, either.

“We didn't give up on the business, the wife kind of missed it after we sold it, so we got back into it running a trailer called Red Barn Café," Lorince said.

All in all, a pretty big legacy for an old delivery truck.