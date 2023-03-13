Women On A Mission for Change will host its annual conference for women and girls throughout the metropolitan area on Friday, March 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bellevue University.

The conference will be held in the Administrative Services Building at 812 Bruin Blvd. Free parking will be available.

The theme for the 2023 conference is "Believe, Be Brave, Be Bold." Those interested in attending can register online at womenonamissionomaha.org/tickets. Adult are $76, college student are $26 and high school student are free.

“Our mission is to inclusively bridge women and girls so they can become empowered leaders of a great community,” event organizer Gina Ponce said in a news release. “It’s a great opportunity to meet new women and empower young girls.”