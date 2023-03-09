Warmer weather is coming, so it's time to make preparation for keeping your beverages cool and refreshing.
Yeti, known for selling coolers and drink tumblers, along with a new insulated dog bowl, opened Thursday at Nebraska Crossing. The store at the Gretna outlet mall is located across from REI Co-op near Under Armour.
In celebration of its grand opening, Yeti is hosting Chris Saub for musical performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. BBQ Brothers will serve sliders and sides from their mobile food truck starting at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
The store is also offering a free fill-up at Tecova with a drinkware purchase, as well as a free trail mix from Rocky Mountain Chocolate — another new Nebraska Crossing retailer — with purchase of $75 or more, a free Tecovas ball cap for spending $150 or more, or a free Nebraska Cornhuskers rambler with purchase of $200 or more.
U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.