Warmer weather is coming, so it's time to make preparation for keeping your beverages cool and refreshing.

Yeti, known for selling coolers and drink tumblers, along with a new insulated dog bowl, opened Thursday at Nebraska Crossing. The store at the Gretna outlet mall is located across from REI Co-op near Under Armour.

In celebration of its grand opening, Yeti is hosting Chris Saub for musical performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. BBQ Brothers will serve sliders and sides from their mobile food truck starting at 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

The store is also offering a free fill-up at Tecova with a drinkware purchase, as well as a free trail mix from Rocky Mountain Chocolate — another new Nebraska Crossing retailer — with purchase of $75 or more, a free Tecovas ball cap for spending $150 or more, or a free Nebraska Cornhuskers rambler with purchase of $200 or more.

Yeti recalls 1.9 million coolers and cases for magnet hazard U.S. product regulators said Thursday that Yeti recalled 1.9 million coolers and gear cases because magnets can come detached from them, posing a risk of serious injury or death.