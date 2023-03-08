Young artists are invited to help kick off the Papillion Library’s summer reading program.

The Papillion Recreation Department, Eagle Art and Photography, Artzy Kreations and the Papillion Public Library are asking for the best line drawings for use in a coloring book, with the theme “All Together Now.”

“It’s fun for kids to see their artwork displayed in a book that is produced and shared,” Papillion Recreation Director Tracy Stratman said. “It’s a really cool memory for a child that created this work of art other people are using as a coloring piece they can hang on the refrigerator.”

March 15 is the deadline for children ages four through 12 to submit original artwork. Submissions of a black and white line drawing should be submitted on half-sheet of normal paper (that is, 8.5” by 5.5”) with a quarter-inch border. Art should relate to the program’s theme of “coming together and helping one another,” said Kelly Warehime, youth services manager of the Papillion Library.

This is the second year of the citywide contest. Stratman, who introduced the coloring book idea, said the collaboration with the library and the local arts community is an essential part of the recreation department’s mission to satisfy all aspects of the leisure time.

The City of Papillion has been making a concerted effort, in coordination with the Papillion Arts Council, to display local art in the galleries of the City Hall, Sump Memorial Library and the Papillion Landing.

“Introducing people to something new, whether it is library books or the digital library (located in the Papillion Landing) or appreciation for the arts. That’s our whole goal. We aren’t just sports fields and exercise classes,” Stratman said.

Ina Beckett-Ohnmeiss, owner of Eagle Art and Photography, is the books artistic director. Artwork can be dropped off at the Landing, the library, or emailed to ina@eagleartandphotography.com. Each submission needs to have the artist’s first and last name, age, guardian’s name and a contact phone number.

The coloring book will have its debut during the kick off for the summer reading program on June 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sump library. The books will also be available at various city facilities and events throughout the year.