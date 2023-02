The Omaha Lacrosse Club invites boys and girls age 6 to 14 to learn about the fastest growing sport in the Midwest.

A Try Lacrosse event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, from 4:15 to 6 pm.m. at Papillion Landing. The cost is $10. Register in advance, and wear sneakers or cleats.

Find more at facebook.com/OmahaLacrosseClub or omahalacrosseclub.com.