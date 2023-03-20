After more than 10 years on hiatus, the metro’s Show Wagon youth talent show competition will return this summer.

Show Wagon has historic roots in many Omaha neighborhoods, according to a news release. As a City of Omaha Parks and Recreation program, Show Wagon was a traveling youth talent show competition that ran for nearly 60 years beginning in the early 1950s. For many Omaha neighborhoods it was a summertime fixture.

Jessica Scheuerman, founder of the local arts nonprofit Partners for Livable Omaha, saw the defunct Show Wagon program as the perfect opportunity to support young artists while building community.

“In 2021, we were building the Omaha Mobile Stage to increase access to the arts at the neighborhood level,” Scheuerman said. “We quickly realized neighborhoods wanted Show Wagon back and started building the metro-wide network to host and support it.”

This summer, the Omaha Mobile Stage and its community partners will host 10 free competitions from which winners of each age division will advance to a finals event at Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha.

Sarpy County contests will take place at La Vista’s Salute to Summer Festival on Saturday, May 27, and Papillion's Sump Memorial Library on Thursday, June 29.

“The City of La Vista is thrilled to be participating in the 2023 Youth Talent Show,” said Brian Allen, La Vista's community events coordinator. “Showcasing local talent is a vital element of connecting people in a community, and for us to be able to do that during our Salute to Summer Festival is a privilege. We look forward to participating in this series this summer and we can’t wait to see the talent that will take the stage!”

Papillon Recreation Director Tracy Stratman was a part of the old Show Wagon and knows the memories it holds in the hearts of so many.

“As a recreation and parks professional, holding performances within the parks is a wonderful way to expose the public to the arts,” Stratman said. “And for the young performers, a showcase to present their talent to an audience is a memorable experience. We are truly happy to be a part of it.”

In addition to the Sarpy County sites, other contests will be held Friday, June 9, at Elkhorn Days; Sunday, June 11, at the Jewish Community Center of Omaha; Friday, June 16, at the Gifford Park Neighborhood Market; Saturday, July 8, during Dance Night at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall; Friday, July 14, in the Vinton Street Historic District; Sunday, July 16, at Elmwood Park near the University of Nebraska at Omaha; Sunday, July 23, at Walnut Grove Park in Millard; and Thursday, Aug. 10, during Battle of the Bands at Gene Leahy Mall.

The Youth Talent Show Finals will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at the Gene Leahy Mall.

Booking a youth act for this competition is free and open to the public. Youth must be age 3 to 19, and performances are limited to 4 minutes. All performing arts disciplines are welcome, and acts can be solo or ensemble. Youth may act, sing, dance, recite poetry, play and instrument or compete in the Battle of the Bands.

Bookings are first come, first served, and may be at any location. To participate, register at omahamobilestage.org.

Katie Bassett, vice president of parks for Omaha's MECA, said Show Wagon was a great addition to the lineup of partners at The Riverfront.

“Like this event, Gene Leahy Mall has a storied Omaha history," Bassett said. "The Show Wagon's efforts to provide family friendly activities and opportunities for young people made it a natural fit for The RiverFront, and we'd gladly welcome them back in 2023 and beyond."