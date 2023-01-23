Bellevue City Council OKs blighting area for senior housing project

An area under development for affordable senior housing has been declared blighted and substandard by the City of Bellevue.

The Bellevue City Council voted Jan. 17 to declare Lots 7 and 8 of Old Orchard Place as blighted at the request of Excel Development Group.

Excel plans to build 36 units of affordable housing for seniors, with a second set of 36 affordable units planned at a later time. The project site is near South 10th Street and Kasper Street, west of Fort Crook Road and northeast of Bellevue West High School.

Old Orchard Place was originally platted in 1888, said attorney Michael Matejka, who represents Excel. He said the lot configuration impairs the development of the property, which is one of the factors for declaring an area blighted. The primarily undeveloped land does has a 94-year-old residence and barns on it, which are in a deteriorated condition.

The project has received $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development as well as $663,461 in state and federal housing tax credits from the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

The CDBG-DR funds were awarded in response to the devastating floods that hit the Bellevue area in 2019. The goal is to create replacement housing for units lost during the disaster.

Mayor Rusty Hike said Bellevue is still short homes following the closure of Paradise Lakes following the flood of 2019.

“We still have a bid deficit of homes,” Hike said.

An additional round of funding is expected to be made available by state officials.

“We will look to get another $2 million in the second phase as well,” said Connor Menard, development associate with Excel.

The first phase, with construction planned this summer, will be made up 18 duplexes and a community building for residents, according to a previous news release. All units will be one level with 1,034 square feet of living space plus a 292-square-foot garage and 53-square-foot storage space. Each unit will also have a backyard patio, range oven, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

The news release states the units will be energy-efficient, all-electric homes, and at least two will be fully accessible and one will be a sensory unit. Rents will vary between $600 and $800 a month, pegged to area median income ranges served by the project.

Menard said the CDGB-DR money, tax credits and possibility of tax-increment financing from the blight declaration is what allows Excel to keep their rents affordable. He said the fact the project received competitive funding from the state represents a win for Bellevue.

“A lot of time, Omaha gets them or bigger communities that offer other resources,” Menard said. “It really shows how good this project was that it got funded because Sarpy County hasn’t had one in a little while.”

Council member Kathy Welch said the residences “sound like a great project.”

“Welcome to Bellevue,” Welch told Menard prior to the council voting 6-0 to approve the developer’s request.