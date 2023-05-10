We went out to SumTur Amphitheater on Saturday morning to stretch the rather long legs of our dog, Tilly, after a week largely spent cooped up at home.

Town and Country Humane Society celebrated its 40th anniversary at SumTur with a vendor fair, raffle baskets and performances, including the melodies of Dustin West and his band.

I’ve long appreciated Town and Country offering a no-kill shelter for animals who aren’t quite ready to go into their forever homes. The shelter has adopted more than 3,500 dogs, cats and critters since 2017, according to a news release.

I also appreciated somewhere to take Tilly to sniff some other pups, eat a DogGurt and get out of the house for a little while to clear our heads. One nice thing about Sarpy County is there’s always something to go do, at least during the daytime hours.

New York Times bestselling author Alex Kava is coming to Papillion Landing on Thursday evening.

A collaboration among the five Sarpy County public libraries along with Ralston’s Baright Public Library, the visit starts at 7 p.m. at 1046 W. Lincoln St. It’s scheduled to conclude around 8:30 p.m.

Kava is the author of 21 novels including the critically acclaimed series featuring K9 handler Ryder Creed and the international bestselling series with FBI profiler Maggie O’Dell. You can find more at alexkava.com.

The free event will include an excerpt reading, a presentation by Kava, a question-and-answer session and a book signing. Books will be available for purchase, too.

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

See a show: The Bellevue Little Theatre’s “Girls Weekend” continues this weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children. Find more at theblt.org.

Lobby a lawmaker: The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative coffee with state senators on Friday, May 12, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at 88 Tactical, 15350 Shepard St. in Papillion.

Visit a ren fair: The Renaissance Festival of Nebraska wraps up Saturday and Sunday at Bellevue Berry Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One-day tickets for adults are $14, children’s tickets are $8 and groups are $10. For more, visit renfestnebraska.com.

Go birding: Fontenelle Forest will host a spring migratory bird walk on Saturday at 9 a.m. Look for warblers, towhees, kinglets, and more during the event, aimed for anyone new to birdwatching to experienced birders. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission also is sponsoring the inaugural “Birding Bowl” this month, offering prizes from bird feeders to a $1,000 cash prize. Learn more at birdtrail.outdoornebraska.gov/birdingbowl.

Watch fireworks: Wild Willy’s Fireworks will host a demo shoot Saturday evening with viewing available at the Sarpy County Motor Sports Arena grandstands on the county fairgrounds in downtown Springfield. While the show starts at dusk, the family-friendly event will also include food trucks and giveaways.