It’s important to get outside every now and then.

And what better excuse for getting out in nature than Earth Day, an annual event to show support for environmental protection.

Fontenelle Forest will hold a special Earth Day Conservation Exploration event on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., inviting the public to immerse themselves in learning about conservation at the forest.

Activities will include a peanut-free trail mix snack station, an artifact table related to species in the forest and a naturalist-guided hike.

The event is free for children under age 2, $5 for youth members of Fontenelle Forest, $10 for adult members and youth nonmembers, $15 for adult nonmembers. Advanced registration required at fontenelleforest.org/event/earth-day-conservation-exploration.

Omaha’s annual Earth Day celebration will take place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in Elmwood Park between the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s campuses. Members of Green Bellevue will be among those participating.

The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will present Friend of the Environment Awards at 1 p.m. followed by performances on the main stage. Find more information on the lineup of activities at earthdayomaha.org.

Saturday also would be a good opportunity to check out the public parks in and around Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie Conservation is waiving admission fees on Saturday in honor of Earth Day at Arrowhead Park in Neola, Botna Bend Park in Hancock, Hitchcock Nature Center in Honey Creek, Narrows River Park in Council Bluffs and Olde Town Park in Macedonia.

“Even though county park fees are minimal, they can still be a barrier for some families,” Mark Shoemaker, executive director of Pottawattamie Conservation, said in a news release.

“Especially on a day like Earth Day, we want to make it as easy as possible for visitors to enjoy the natural world and all of its benefits.”

Visitors can simply bypass pay stations on Saturday while they’re checking out the elk and bison herds at Botna Bend, hitting the Loess Hills trails at Hitchcock or taking in views of the West Nishnabotna River in Macedonia.

If you haven’t spent a morning or afternoon exploring the Loess Hills in southwest Iowa, I would definitely recommend it. I’ve been very impressed by Pottawattamie Conservation’s parks, and they can serve as a not-too-far getaway from life in the suburbs.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Visit a garden: The new Serenity Garden, located between Schramm Education Center and Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna, will hold an open house Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. The garden is encouraging activities supporting serenity, an art feature and stone benches. Naturalist Jeff Lacey will discuss nature journaling before an 11 a.m. guided hike. The program is free, but a park entry permit is required.

Learn about academies: U.S. Deb Fischer is holding an informational session Friday on how to apply for U.S. military service academies aimed at high school freshman through juniors, but all high school students, parents and counselors are welcome. The session runs 8:30 a.m. to noon at Bellevue University’s John B. Muller Administration Building, 812 Bruin Blvd.

Grab lunch: Teeny Weeny Wiener Wagon will be set up Friday for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside F&M Bank, 11504 Willow Park Drive in Gretna.

Cheer on runners: The Dragon Run, the culminating spring event for the fourth- and fifth grade running clubs in Gretna Public Schools, will be held Saturday. Runners will start at Gretna High School and travel south on 204th Street through the Covington neighborhoods and finish back at the high school’s stadium.