It’s officially egg hunting season.

One of my favorite photo assignments of the year is parking myself in the middle of a field littered with Easter eggs and watching as children excitedly descend upon my position.

There’s a multitude of opportunities the next couple weekends to bring your kids out for a few minutes of scrambling and an opportunity for a meet-and-greet with the Easter bunny.

Pro tip: If it’s your young child’s first time, or if they’re a little slower to react, it might not be a bad idea to tuck something special into your pocket in case they come away with only a couple eggs. Some of those kids are able to scoop up quite a few eggs, which can leave little for those trailing behind to discover.

If you’re worried about it, I’d recommend either Papillion’s event in Halleck Park, which is more of a discovery trail, or the hunt organized by the Springfield Masons, who were particularly good last year at making sure no child walks away without the same rewards.

Find a list of upcoming hop-ortunities inside today’s issue of The Times.

■ ■ ■

I’ve been spending too much time lately trying to keep up with what’s happening in the Nebraska Legislature.

One bill that’s been on my mind was heard in committee last Friday. If adopted, although it’s not really expected to be, it “repeals the exemption from prosecution for those in educational institutions providing obscenity to minors in grades K-12.”

Among those that would be subject to prosecution for obscenity under LB 441, beyond school teachers, are public librarians, whose ranks include my wife. I’d maintain my exemption, at least for now, as “news reports and news pictures by any form of news media of general circulation” remains in the statute, along with a litany of other protected occupations.

What books would be prohibited by LB 441? Well, that’s unclear, but I wonder how a book like “1984” — to pick one of many examples — could be taught, as it was when I attended Bellevue East. Without a doubt, such a change in the law would have a chilling effect on schools, libraries and other institutions.

LB 441 isn’t a priority bill this session, so it’s unlikely to advance, especially if the current filibuster continues. But it’s worth keeping an eye out for similar proposals, such as ones that appear to have traction in Iowa.

There’s plenty else happening this session, of course, and that’s likely only to accelerate as the calendar starts to stretch legislative days into all-day, all-night affairs.

■ ■ ■

High school artists are encouraged to submit to the Congressional Art Competition, which recently extended its deadline to April 12.

Submissions are made at the Congressional district level, so for our area that’s either Rep. Don Bacon’s 2nd District or Rep. Mike Flood’s 1st District. Find your district — and so, so much more information — at gis.sarpy.gov.

“This is a great opportunity for Nebraska’s high school artists to highlight the talent our state grows right here in the Midwest,” Flood said in a news release. “I encourage Nebraskans to participate in the art competition, and to submit their work within the next few weeks.”

“The Congressional Art Competition is an excellent opportunity for Nebraska’s high school students to showcase their artwork and be recognized for their abilities,” Bacon said in a news release. “Every year I look forward to seeing the different submissions.”

Winners will have their artwork on display at the U.S. Capitol, with runners-up featured in the offices of their member of Congress — either in D.C. or back home in Nebraska.

Find more at flood.house.gov/services/art-competition or bacon.house.gov/services/art-competition.htm.

■ ■ ■

Today is the deadline to register for the eighth annual Red Brick Run in Gretna for those who want a shirt. The race is set for Saturday, April 15, and features a 10K, 5K and kid-friendly distances. Proceeds support the local Teammates mentoring program.

Find more information at redbrickrungretna.com or facebook.com/TheRedBrickRun.

This morning also features a half-hour ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery in honor of National Vietnam Veterans Day. The program starts at 9 a.m. to mark the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of combat forces from Vietnam. (Not reading this first thing in the morning? Look for coverage of the ceremony on sarpycountytimes.com when it’s available.)

■ ■ ■

It’s also Severe Weather Awareness Week in Nebraska, which means it’s a good time to check if your weather radio is working or that you’re otherwise aware of emergency alerts issued for developing storms.

This is also a good time to inventory your property (take photos for insurance claims) and make copies of important documents. You should also keep your prescriptions current and, if possible, try not to run out before filling your script.

An emergency supply kit is also a good idea. You can find information on what to include at ready.gov/kit — and don’t forget supplies for your family’s pets.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

On stage: “Doublewide, Texas” wraps up this weekend at the Lofte Community Theater in Manley. General admission tickets are $24. Find more at lofte.org. (Be sure to catch this show if you want to see “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” at the Lofte this December.)

Learn about PLCS bond: Papillion La Vista Community Schools voters are invited to learn more about a bond issue on Tuesday, April 4, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Papillion La Vista High School. A similar session will be held Thursday, April 13, at Papillion La Vista South High School. Other sessions are also planned. Find more at plcschools.org/bondissue.

Visit the farm: Bellevue’s Gifford Farm Education Center is open to the public this spring on Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to noon. Admission is $5 for everyone age 2 and older, with payment by cash or check. Guests are encouraged to bring a snack and come visit the animals of Gifford Farm. Visitors are welcome Monday mornings from April 3 to May 22.