Last week flew by.

It went by so fast, frankly, that it’s hard to remember what happened other than on Easter, and that was mostly my wife giving our dog an Easter basket and playing an ill-fated game of “Betrayal at House on the Hill.”

That is, exempt for last Thursday, when I made the sojourn to Boys Town to hear remarks from “Jeopardy!” superstar and co-host Ken Jennings as part of the Nebraska Science Festival.

Jennings was a captivating speaker, but the theme of his remarks was about the importance of knowing things. “Jeopardy!” rewards contestants who know facts about a wide range of subjects, including those it’s likely they’re not personally interested in, and who can solve wordplay clues while immediately summoning that information to the front of their mind and responding out loud, all in the form of a question.

Those various hoops is what makes a standout like Jennings a rare breed. It’s also what made his showdown with IBM’s Watson supercomputer interesting. (Fun fact, did you know that Watson had a mechanical thumb so the computer could buzz in — often at lightning speed — when it knew the answer?)

As Jennings observed, though, the value in knowing things is multifaceted. Knowing things makes it easier to know more things, and having information in your head — not just at your fingertips on your smartphone or retrievable in some other way, whether that’s via ChatGPT or Siri, a Google search or thumbing through reference books — aids in making better decisions.

Most of the time, we don’t pause to think about what we don’t know when we’re faced with forming an opinion or making a choice. The more we don’t know, the more likely we are to stray from what we might do confronted with knowledge or, better yet, understanding.

Living a life where you question what’s happening around you, where you strive to know more, where you examine your life — that’s part of what gives life meaning, or what at the least what substitutes for it, if you’re among those who doubt intrinsic meaningfulness.

What draws me to working for newspapers is, in no small part, I enjoy being in a position to ask questions, where I can follow where my curiosity leads. I also appreciate that the passing of time in this occupation makes me ask better questions and navigate the new challenges that come up on a regular basis.

Oftentimes, I don’t understand when people turn away from wanting to know things, choosing to be ignorant to defend a belief that fails to hold up to scrutiny. To my mind, and to Jennings’ it would seem, valuing knowledge — not in some abstract way, but in your day-to-day life — is certainly a virtue.

■ ■ ■

Do you have your ticket yet for the Papillion Junior Woman’s Club’s second annual brunch and style show? If not, you shouldn’t wait much longer.

The fundraiser will take place Saturday, April 29, at Trinity Church, located near 90th Street and Highway 370. Doors open at 9 a.m. Brunch will be served at 10:30 a.m. followed by the style show. Fashions are by Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique in downtown Papillion.

Tickets are $20 and are available at Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, 104 E. First St. The event is expected to sell out, so attendees are encouraged to buy their ticket early. No tickets will be sold at the door. Proceeds support worthy causes in the Papillion community.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Catch a movie night: The Lofte Community Theater in Manley will host a movie night, showing “Grease” on its big screen on April 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5. Find more at lofte.org.

Learn about PLCS bond: Papillion La Vista Community Schools voters are invited to learn more about a bond issue Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at Papillion La Vista South High School. Find more, including details on a digital presentation, at plcschools.org/bondissue.

Get ready for spring cleanup: Find a list of your city’s spring cleanup event on Page A9 of today’s paper. If you’re going to make the most of the free disposals, or the array of recycling opportunities offered by some community, this is a great time to start preparations.