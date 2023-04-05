I’d like to think of myself as an articulate person.

But when it comes to making words come out of my mouth instead of through my fingertips, I’m often a little tongue-tied.

So it was satisfying this week when I managed to say something more substantive than just small talk when I found a moment to chat with Nebraska Chief Justice Michael Heavican at Papillion La Vista High School.

Heavican remarked upon how technology has transformed journalism, and I pointed out that I find myself relying on artificial intelligence on a daily basis.

AI hasn’t replaced the reporter quite yet, although organizations like the Associated Press have used AI for years to generate stories on baseball games and Securities and Exchange Commission filings — both of which have templates that you can fill in with new data.

I use a digital voice recorder to capture interviews and conversations at events, which I transcribe using the AI that powers Otter, an online transcription service. I also use AI when I’m shooting photos and videos because it’s embedded in Apple’s software that helps stabilize and focus my iPhone.

AI is coming for the legal profession, too. I told Heavican that it won’t be long before AI is generating the sort of legal documents that are now done using forms or templates, such as limited liability corporation formations or applications to change legal names.

Heavican mentioned ChatGPT, and I’m sure that’ll come into play as well. (For the record, nothing in this column was created using ChatGPT, but I can see how it would help with cleaning up news releases or other mundane work that goes into assembling newspapers.)

■ ■ ■

Interested in learning more about AI? The University of Nebraska at Omaha will host a discussion on the technology’s implications for the workplace now and into the future.

The second in UNO’s Future of Work Symposium Series, the talk is Friday, April 21, at 1 p.m. UNO’s Strauss Performing Arts Center located on UNO’s Dodge Campus.

Arun Rai, professor, director, and co-founder of the Robinson College of Business Center for Digital Innovation at the University System of Georgia, will serve as the keynote speaker for the event. Following his remarks, a panel of community and UNO faculty members will further discuss the role of automation, disruption and AI in the workplace.

This event is open to the general public. Find more and register at tinyurl.com/unoaitalk.

■ ■ ■

Nebraska Science Fest is kicking off its statewide festival in April by bringing Ken Jennings, co-host of “Jeopardy!” and its greatest all-time player, to Boys Town on Thursday. His topic of discussion? “Artificial Intelligence: Are Humans in Jeopardy?”

The annual event, launched in 2013, showcases the importance of science and how it is intertwined in our daily lives.

Here’s a look at some other SciFest events:

Stop by Omaha’s Gene Leahy Mall and, while supplies last, participate in (or take home) a science project designed for kindergarten through fourth grade. The SciFest team will be located near the mall’s giant slides on Sundays between 1 and 2 p.m. (This week’s activity is on Saturday because of Easter.)

Visit the Boys Town National Research Hospital Downtown Medical Campus in Omaha to tour a “no-echo” anechoic chamber, learn more about the function of the ear and the science of hearing. Although free, registration is required for the April 14 event.

On April 15, stop by Metro Community College’s South Omaha Campus for free hands-on activities that encompass a variety of science disciplines including physics, chemistry and biology.

Inside a downtown Omaha bar, Wildlife Encounters will showcase – up close and personal — a few wildlife creatures. Then, Mercury owner Clark Ross will discuss the science of whiskey. This is a free event on April 18 (unless you are purchasing a tasting sampler); due to limited space, tickets are required.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is predicted to yield as many as 10 to 15 meteors per hour. Join SciFest at the Branded Oak Observatory northwest of Lincoln for the big show. No registration or park permit required.

Tickets are required for a free, all ages event at Site-1 Brewing on April 23. The author of Bad Astronomy, Phil Plait, will discuss his new book “Under Alien Skies” and take questions.

Open to all ages, KETV NewsWatch 7’s Caitlin Harvey will be at Site-1 Brewing on April 25 to talk about her education, work and all things weather. The event is free, but tickets are required.

A free, in-person public expo at the Durham Musem on April 29 will feature a variety of hands-on science activities. Admission is free, although tickets are required.

Visit the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum on April 29 and enjoy educational booths with interactive STEM activities along with special items from the archive for limited time viewing. Nebraska’s astronaut Clayton Anderson will host a Q&A and meet and greet, followed by a star show in the planetarium.

Love ice cream? Throughout April, eCreamery will sell its SciFest Flavor of the Month called Double Jeopardy. The tasty treat features cookies and cream ice cream with brownie bits and fudge swirls.

Find more SciFest events at nescifest.com.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Give blood: Gretna’s American Legion Auxiliary No. 216 is holding a community blood drive Monday, April 10, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Donors may call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org and enter “GretnaNE” for an appointment, or call coordinator Kathy Iske at 402-332-3827. Two more Auxiliary blood drives are planned for July 10 and Nov. 14.

Explore nature: Fontenelle Forest is offering a Family Fun Friday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with opportunities to learn about Nebraska’s native animals, meet raptors and critters up close, and participate in activities and crafts. The cost is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Advanced registration required at fontenelleforest.org.

Lobby a lawmaker: The Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce will hold a legislative coffee with state senators on Friday, April 7, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Country Estates Grand Lodge and Villas, 6021 Grand Lodge Ave. in Papillion.