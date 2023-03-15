I’m starting to think car washes might give coffee shops a run for their money in terms of how many locations a community can support.

A story in today’s paper from the Omaha World-Herald’s Joe Dejka discusses the, pardon the pun, bubble of car washes in the metropolitan area. More are coming across Sarpy County, and I recently checked out H&H’s new Shine Shop at Papillion’s Steel Ridge, which offers an interior cleaning service.

The Shine Shop impressed my wife when she took her Toyota Prius through recently, and the service is quick. Jeffrey Hinchcliff, president of H&H Group, told me they’re aiming to get cars through in 10 minutes, although it’ll be interesting to see if they can meet that mark on a typical summer day.

The promise of speed, and admittedly a discounted period, drew me to try Rocket Carwash in La Vista. The company has signs up all over the metro promising more locations, and its website lists 10 other states with locations.

Unfortunately for my poor Honda Civic’s roof, you might get what you pay for, and I — and, from what I’ve seen on Let’s Talk Papillion, a lot of others — am now in the market for a new car wash of choice once the temperatures start staying on the right side of freezing.

The Tommy’s Express Car Wash near 84th Street and Highway 370 is on my list to try, as is Tidal Wave Auto Spa on Cornhusker Road, although if I’m being honest, I don’t think I can fully forgive the loss of Ruby Tuesday at that site.

A couple weeks ago, I visited Cornhusker Auto Watch in Bellevue for both an interior and exterior service, and I was quite pleased with the result, as well as the price, which was only $25 for the basic level. I also appreciate that Cornhusker is a Bellevue institution and gives back to the community, so that’s reason enough to support it.

My only qualm is it took about 90 minutes to get through that long line on a warm Friday afternoon, which I fully expected. I brought a book, and sometimes it’s nice to find some time where there’s not much else to do than wait. That said, be ready if you’re choosing a peak time for a visit, or do what I heard others do and call ahead to check.

* * *

This month seems to be flying by, or perhaps that’s just my free time.

St. Patrick’s Day revelers should have no shortage of options this year, but if you don’t have plans, check out Bellevue’s Olde Towne Pub Crawl.

The crawl runs Saturday, March 18, from 4 p.m. to midnight, with Ollie the Trolley running from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. about every 15 minutes. Tips are appreciated for the drivers.

Springfield’s St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 Ninth St., also will host a special St. Patrick’s barbecue on Friday, March 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. The Knights of Columbus Council No. 10894 is offering the cookout in lieu of the Friday night fish fry.

* * *

Spring is rapidly approaching, and the Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee is looking to increase butterfly and pollinator habitats in the community by encouraging pollinator-friendly gardens.

Anyone interested in free seeds should come out Saturday, March 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. to the Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion. The committee will give away zinnia, butterfly weed and other seeds that are easy to grow.

The committee is also looking for Butterfly Garden volunteers this summer. Come out any Thursday morning at 9 a.m. from May to October to join.

Want another reason to come out to the Sump? The library will also host its inaugural LibraryCon on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/librarycon23.

* * *

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Beer pairing: Heights Draft Room at La Vista City Centre has a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing event tonight, Wednesday, March 15, from 3 to 10 p.m. Try a flight of beers next to the selected cookies, and buy some boxes to take home from the pop-up booth, too. (Note to self: they currently have four sours on tap — cherry, guava, raspberry and Fruity Pebbles — so this might be worth a visit soon.)

On stage: The Bellevue Little Theatre’s “A Little Night Music” continues this weekend and the following. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children. Need more Sondheim? The Chanticleer Theater, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs, also has a production of “Into the Woods” wrapping up this weekend. Tickets are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for students. Find more at theblt.org or paceartsiowa.org.

On screen: Nebraska Public Media’s “Nebraska Stories” will feature two segments on Offutt Air Force Base on Thursday at 8 p.m. The public television series will look at volunteer efforts to restore Strategic Air Command’s “Looking Glass” aircraft as well as the stained glass windows of the SAC Memorial Chapel.

Go shopping: The Downtown Papillion Business Association plans its spring open house on Friday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participating businesses include Kajoma’s Fashion Boutique, TJN Enterprises, MJ Supplies, Graley’s, Mariposa, The Book Nook, Papillion Flower Patch, Papillion Area Historical Society, Eagles Club, Papio Pub, Mama Winky’s and Let’s Eat, according to Sarpy County Tourism’s calendar at gosarpy.com.

Hoppy spring: Monday, March 20, is the first day of spring as well as World Frog Day. Check out Schramm Education Center’s 11 a.m. free program on frogs that includes a stroll. Find more information at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.

Do you know of another community event that I should highlight? Drop me an email at scott.stewart@sarpycountytimes.com with the details.