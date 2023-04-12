It’s bittersweet to see a recent copy of the Plattsmouth Journal hanging on the wall of the Cass County Historical Society Museum.

The museum has a new exhibit in the back room chronicling the history of Cass County newspapers, beginning with the Plattsmouth Jeffersonian in 1957 and ending earlier this year when the Journal ceased publication and was folded into the Sarpy County Times — itself the merger of the Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and Bellevue Leader.

Cass County is hardly bereft of news coverage. The Times, for one, and the Omaha World-Herald, for another, still cover its communities. The Cassgram delivers weekday updates tailored to the eastern and western portions of the county. Weekly digital newsletters keep readers up-to-date on the goings-on in Plattsmouth, Louisville and Weeping Water.

Of course, there’s also social media. Digital-only outlets like the Nebraska Examiner have reported on bigger events, as has broadcast news. And there’s always good, old-fashioned word of mouth. But there’s not a dedicated weekly (or daily for that matter) newspaper covering Cass County and only Cass County.

So I personally appreciate the museum for collecting the history of Cass County’s newspapers and putting it on display. It was heartening to know that a copy of that last issue of the Journal is part of an exhibition, even if it’s the end of an era.

As I wrote in a column a few weeks ago about Sarpy County, though, so long as there are people here, though, there will be stories and a desire to share them.

It was once the case that Cass County had a plethora of newspapers. The community even had a German language paper, the Deutsche Wacht, that started in 1875 and lasted two years. It also had the Cass County Echo, a paper mailed to Cass County servicemen in World War II.

An article noting the closing of the Greenwood Record and Elmwood Week’s Review notes, “That the newspaper business is woefully over done in Cass county is a well known fact and the boys are looking for better locations which are not hard to find in Nebraska.” Surely, this industry is not what it once was, but that’s true of many industries.

An article in the Plattsmouth News-Herald from Nov. 15, 1912, strikes the right sentiment in describing its farewell to readers, leaving “only the Journal left” in the county seat: “The demise is neither political nor personal. It is for lack of means and local patronage. The present retiring editor has made a number of warm friends from whom he is loth to part.”

The Journal itself dated back to Nov. 5, 1881, and it endured in Plattsmouth and it outlasted 17 other publications that were on the scene during the 19th century, according to a history of the county published in 1989 by the newspaper. Believe it or not, the Journal was started as a daily.

You can see the Cass County newspaper history exhibit yourself through June 25. If you share my love of newspapers, it’s well worth making time for a visit.

As a parting thought, let me share a remark from the end of a historical article in The Saturday Mirror, an “independent newspaper” in Plattsmouth, as its masthead declared.

“There is something fascinating about the newspaper business, notwithstanding the hard work and small remuneration connected with the publication of a newspaper, and after a person has once been engaged in the business and concludes to quit in nine cases out of ten he will never be really satisfied until he has gotten back into the editorial harness again and becomes the editor or is employed in some manner upon newspaper work.”