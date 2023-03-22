The Sarpy County Times is about two months old, but our history stretches back to 1874.

This newspaper supplanted the Papillion Times, Gretna Breeze and Bellevue Leader, as well as the Plattsmouth Journal, bringing a countywide and regional focus to our communities.

So far, the reviews I’ve heard have been largely positive — although plenty of folks, myself included, still miss those former titles and the people who put them together.

The Nebraska Press Association is preparing to celebrate its 150th anniversary next month, which got me thinking about the legacy of newspapers that I’ve contributed to and how they have helped shape the world of the people around them.

Many newspapers have come before this one, but it’s not clear what would follow should this paper someday cease publication. Perhaps it would be a digital-only replica or website, a model increasingly common, or perhaps it would be something new altogether.

So long as there are people here, though, there will be stories and a desire to share them.

The history of Nebraska’s now third-largest city offers an illustration.

Nebraska’s first paper was founded as soon as people began to flood into the Nebraska Territory after the signing of the Kansas-Nebraska Act.

“It’s that same year that Bellevue has its first newspaper, the Nebraska Palladium, which technically is printed on the Iowa side because they don’t want to bring the equipment here,” Sarpy County Museum Executive Director Ben Justman told me in an interview.

It’s worth noting that the Times is printed in Omaha now, although our newsroom is based out of the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil — so we still straddle the Missouri River.

The Palladium prints for about two years, as Bellevue begins to enter a heyday. The Bellevue Gazette took over from the Palladium, shifting an emphasis to political discussions — including whether slavery would be allowed in Nebraska.

After that, though, things change. Bellevue “really became a backwater after that, losing out on a number of things, and there isn’t a local newspaper in Bellevue until the end of World War II, in 1945, with the Bellevue Press,” Justman said.

“From a historical standpoint, those are kind of dark years in Bellevue. We don’t know necessarily what is going on,” he said. “Those weekly papers are critical for where we are to know 100, 150 years out what was going on in that community.”

Local history has been pieced together in other ways, including coverage in the Omaha Daily Bee, Omaha World-Herald or the Papillion Times.

“You’re not going to get what life as a Bellevue resident, or what life was like at the old Bellevue College,” Justman said. “You’re not going to have the stories. You’re just going to have the information.”

More is known about central and western Sarpy County, where a robust newspaper tradition began with the Papillion Times, which was or is “the oldest business in Sarpy County,” depending on whether you count our current publication as a direct continuation. The name has changed, but covering news outside of Papillion isn’t exactly novel.

“The Papillion Times became, in a lot of ways, the de facto county newspaper,” Justman said. “It covered Papillion, but it also reached out into the other communities a bit.”

The Miller family owned the Papillion Times before selling it to the Omaha World-Herald, and former co-owner Jack Miller spoke with Mike’l Severe of Papio Vision last month about his reflections on it being folded into the Sarpy County Times.

“I’ll miss Papillion Times. That’s our family,” Jack Miller said. “The newspaper kind of identified the town. We had a lady in Springfield and one in Gretna. They’d tell you that Mr. and Mrs. had Sunday dinner with their neighbor or their family or something, and if you didn’t have that in there, or if you spelled their names wrong, you could bet there’d be a phone call Monday morning.”

Gretna has also had a robust newspaper history. The Friends of the Gretna Public Library has complied information on the various papers, including the News-Reporter, Gretna News, Gretna Tribune and Gretna Breeze. The Breeze was sold to the Papillion Times in 1943 and to the company behind the World-Herald in 1980, but it was established on June 16, 1899.

There’s also the Gretna Guide & News, the Breeze’s erstwhile rival, that I sincerely am not sure whether it’s still in publication. I’m writing this on Monday, March 20, and the last issue I have seen was Feb. 22, which is the latest e-edition on their website. The last for which public notices are listed on the NPA’s public website is Feb. 15, and that website is hooked up directly to the contract print shop that the Guide & News and many others use.

For what it’s worth, I also checked my usual spots on Saturday — the Papillion, La Vista and Gretna public libraries, as well as the Gretna Fareway and the stand inside the entrance of the Sump Memorial Library — and didn’t find anything more recent. The Bellevue Public Library appears to no longer have a spot for the paper. Yet the Guide & News remains active on Facebook, including posting sponsored content, hence the uncertainty.

Uncertainty seems to be a theme for this industry, which perhaps is not inappropriate for an industry that employs people to try to figure out what’s happening, and often what’s actually true, in a community.

Newspapers are made by people, and they’re meant to be read by people and to have an impact on their lives, helping them navigate their community and participate more fully in it. The paper, ink, articles, social media posts and the rest of it aren’t really the point.

A hundred years from now, I’m confident there will still be news in Sarpy County, and I’m hopeful it will still be crafted by professionals who seek to help their readers or listeners or viewers or whatever we end up calling beaming things straight into people’s cranial implants. (That’s a joke — or maybe a worry, as I’m not sure the propagandists can be overcome if if the audience receiving the mass media can’t apply critical thinking.)

Whatever the future holds, I’m also proud to bring the Times to you each week, and I’m sure my colleagues feel the same.

Thank you for taking the time to read along.