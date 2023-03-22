Despite being a professional newsgatherer, there are some things you don’t want to hear.

Friday morning, one of those updates came to The Times newsroom. We were told that Times columnist Janet Rentko’s battle with cancer came to an end around 6 p.m. Thursday

“She went peacefully with family by her side,” her nephew wrote in an email. “Thank you all for keeping her in your thoughts these past few months, she really appreciated all the support.”

We hoped that Janet would get to say goodbye on her own, and we had asked a member of our newsroom to meet with her to prepare such a story. Alas, time is fleeting, and it didn’t happen. Still, sad as the news was to hear, it’s inspiring how she lived life on her own terms and made the choice when it was time. Writing her column and discussing her cancer treatment gave her strength, and I know she appreciate how many emails readers sent her.

You can read a short item about her life on Page A4. We’re hoping to have a more complete story in next week’s issue. Email rachel.george@sarpycountytimes.com to share any memories.

■ ■ ■

Warmer weather appears to be arriving, although that means the summer swelter won’t be too far behind. In my opinion, it’s not too early to start anticipating fall.

But with more hospitable temperatures and sunlight that lingers past the end of the work day, there’s increasingly more reason to leave the house and go exploring, including venturing into the outdoors — somewhere I’ve not spent much time lately.

On Saturday, my wife and I finally checked out Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen. She got the chicken fried chicken, while I tried the pasta Alfredo.

We both enjoyed our lunches, but our expectations — after seeing and hearing much applause — weren’t exceeded, either. One of her pieces of chicken was overdone and my sauce was more creamy than the unctuous, cheesy experience I had anticipated. Both dishes were still good, mind you, and we definitely see ourselves going back.

It’s no surprise Ollie & Hobbes is successful, or that they’re opening a third location this spring in the former location of 801 Grill near 103rd and Pacific streets in Omaha. I expect that location will do well and that they’ll continue to grow into a regional chain.

We did find ourselves comparing our food to Roma’s Italian Restaurant in Bellevue, where we enjoyed a no-energy-left-to-cook dinner during the week. Roma’s has become part of our regular rotation, although perhaps not as much as Han’s Golden Dragon or Los Tapatios.

* * *

Looking for a way to welcome spring? Plattsmouth’s Hello Spring! kicks off the 2023 season for the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association on Saturday, March 25.

Visit 19 different shops and businesses while sipping, shopping and strolling through the Main Street district. The event runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more about it on Page A9, where reporter Tim Rohwer details the rest of the upcoming events organized by the association.

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Get ready to garden: The Papillion Butterfly Garden Committee is giving away free seeds on Saturday, from 9 to 11 a.m. to the Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St. in Papillion. The committee will give away zinnia, butterfly weed and other seeds that are easy to grow.

Be a comic book hero: The Sump Memorial Library is also hosting its inaugural LibraryCon on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find a full schedule of events at tinyurl.com/librarycon23.

On stage: The Bellevue Little Theatre’s “A Little Night Music” concludes this weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children. Find more at theblt.org. The Lofte Community Theater in Murray will open “Doublewide, Texas” this weekend. General admission tickets are $24. Find more at lofte.org.