Life has been hectic lately.

Seems like I’ve been saying that for a long time, actually.

I’m not sure if it’s the time of year, or the reprieve from the bitter cold, or perhaps just my choice of profession. But I’ve found myself running low on reserves and in dire need of some time to process everything that’s happening.

My schedule, though, seems to have other ideas. It’s starting to chronicle the multitude of summertime activities, trips — both real and hypothetical, and, of course, news coverage that’s coming up, beyond the humdrum of ribbon-cuttings and get-togethers.

And then there’s Valentine’s Day, a holiday I’ve never put much stock in, notably to my wife’s chagrin.

Even though my intent with this column is to advocate for the multitude of things there are to do in Sarpy and Cass counties, as well as the great wide metropolitan area beyond, and despite it being only the third installment thereof, I’d like to depart from my stated purpose for this week to advocate for something else.

If Valentine’s Day is a day for roses, perhaps sometime this week is a good time to stop and smell the roses, too.

Although, dear reader, please don’t actually go purchase roses this week if you can help it. They’ll be cheaper in a couple weeks. Those local florists could use your business year-round, not just during this devoid-of-plant-life period of late winter.

While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with an occasion for a date night, there’s also something wonderful about intentionally staying at home or gathering with a small group of friends or family.

This past weekend, we went over to my parents’ house in Bellevue to celebrate a birthday and the next day invited some friends over. Both gatherings featured the playing of one tabletop card game and sharing a home-cooked meal.

While my schedule noted several planned events that went on without me, those reserved game nights were exactly what I needed to face a particularly chaotic Monday.

I certainly intend to advocate for more such game nights soon, as well as settle into a new Nintendo Switch game sometime in the near future.

Now part of what made those gatherings special is the intention behind it. Some planning went into them, and they were a break from the default routine of work, chores and sleep.

Staying in, or going to spend time with family, was something that we meant to do, versus turning on the television or any number of other pastimes that follow spending too many hours engaged in productive — or at least semi-productive — work tasks.

So while the local area offers many excellent date night options, some of which might still be viable if you hadn’t planned ahead, I’d suggest finding some time soon to stay in and do something you enjoy with the people you enjoy being with.

Work on a puzzle. Play board games. Read a book. Have a conversation. Knit or crochet, if you have the dexterity and patience, which I insist that I don’t, despite never really giving it a try.

Take some time for yourself, and try to relax. There’s always too many things to do. This would be a good week to give yourself a valentine by treating yourself to something you want to do, or that you and your special someone want to do together.

That full schedule of events will be waiting for you. And, if after all that, you want something to do, this week’s Times is full of suggestions. I have no doubt there will be plenty more where that comes from, too.