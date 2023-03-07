Maybe it’s last weekend’s gorgeous weather but I’m ready for spring.

Spring break starts next week for most area students. (Gretna’s spring break is in April.) Hopefully, the weather will be warm and we can all get some extra time outside.

Get outdoors: Plan a trip to Schramm Park State Recreation Area, 21502 W. Highway 31 in Gretna. Explore a short 1.5-mile loop that’s perfect for families and casual hikers. There’s also a larger 3-mile trail through the wooded bluffs.

Leashed dogs are welcome, and the park provides a breath of fresh air, particularly for those of you who, like me, just seem to feel better when you’re outside and the sun is shining.

There is no admission cost to the recreation area, though a Nebraska state park permit is required.

If you haven’t been inside the Schramm Education Center, it’s well worth it to see Big Snap Daddy, the massive nearly 100-year-old snapping turtle alone.

The center will also host Spring Break Days on March 10 and March 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fight boredom and screen-time fatigue with activities like Fabulous Foxes, storytime, animal feeding, forest hike and makerspace. Education Center Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for youth ages 4-12 and $7 for seinors. Children age 3 and younger are free.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District opened both the Big Elk Lake and Portal recreation areas in western Papillion in 2021.

They’re both beautiful little spots and neither is very far from the other.

Big Elk Lake Recreation Area, located at 108th Street and Cornhusker Road, offers a 1-mile trail alongside a 13-acre lake. Portal Recreation Area’s trail is nearly 1.5 miles long, located at 120th Street and Cornhusker Road.

Both reservoirs were built for flood control but offer plenty of outdoor opportunity. Start out walking your dog or taking a stroll with the kiddos. I’ll make a trip out this spring provide an update on what I think of the fishing opportunity later.

Experience a fish fry: I confess, I’m not Catholic but I’ve got plenty of friends who are and I’m not one to turn down a good Friday night fish fry.

The Lenten season is underway and there are a number of fish fries throughout Sarpy and Cass counties. If you’re really adventurous, I’d suggest planning to hit a different fish fry every week of the season, then circle back and let us know who’s got the best fish in Sarpy. (See page 4 of this week’s Times for a list of area fish fries.)

I’ve been to the Gretna Knights of Columbus fry at St. Pat’s as well as St. Columbkille in Papillion and Gretna American Legion Post 216 in the past couple of years. Yum!

Duck races: This one sounds like a whole lot of fun for the younger crowd.

Have you ever seen a duck go down a slide? Here’s your chance! Spend an evening swimming and racing ducks on Friday, March 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Papillion Landing pool, 1046 W. Lincoln St. Rubber ducks will be provided and several races will be hosted throughout the evening.

This event is free for members; regular admissions costs apply to non-members.

Support Make-A-Wish: Truck Center Companies will again host its cornhole tournament to benefit Make-A-Wish Nebraska on Saturday, March 18, at Gretna American Legion Post 216, 11690 S. 216th St. Cost is $45 per team.

Check-in begins at 12:15 p.m. and the tournament kicks off a 1:30 p.m. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third places. Raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and silent auction will also be held. To register, email mawfundraiser@yahoo.com.