It was nice to get out to several Arbor Day events. One thing that struck me is the variety of trees that are planted in the area.

Regrettably, my family will find itself in the market for a few trees soon, as we’ve been told it’s time to take out the ones at our home. I’m thankful there will still be plenty of trees around the house, both along Quail Drive and in the conservation area nearby.

If anyone has any recommendations for a tree that would be a particularly good refuge for squirrels evading pursuit by a long-legged, fast canine predator, please let me know.

■ ■ ■

Town and Country Humane Society is preparing to celebrate 40 years of service to the community.

The no-kill shelter helps dogs, cats and critters find their forever homes and provides a safe refuge for animals that need a longer time than they would otherwise get before finding a new home.

The nonprofit animal rescue group receives operating funds through donations and grants from animal-loving people. They are in regular need of donations and volunteers.

Town and Country will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a group dog walk and public event on Saturday at the SumTur Ampitheather and Walnut Creek Recreation Area.

The dog walk runs 10 to 11 a.m. and the celebration event immediately follows until 2 p.m.

Among the activities are nail trimming and microchipping, raffle prizes, food and drink vendors, merchandise, meet-and-greets with adoptable animals, training demos, photo booth, volunteer and giving opportunities, music and entertainment

Find more at townandcountryhumanesociety.org.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

On stage: The Bellevue Little Theatre’s “Girls Weekend” opens this weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children. Find more at theblt.org. Friday’s show will followed by a party to celebrate BLT’s milestone 250th production.

Get dinner: The American Legion Post 32 will hold a community spaghetti feed and fundraiser Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the post hall at 230 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion. All proceeds go to fund youth programs. Find more information on the Papillion American Legion Post 32 page on Facebook.

Explore history: Donald Wade Davis will provide a reenactment performance of an outdoorsman in the fur trade as part of the new Fontenelle Trading Post exhibit at Fontenelle Forest on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. The performance will be followed at 3:30 p.m. with a guided History Trail hike at Camp Wa-Kon-Da. Both events are free for members or with daily admission.

Go to a drive-in: Falconwood Park will show “A New Hope” on Thursday followed by a double feature showing of “Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” on Friday. Cosplay is encouraged. All three shows are free. Gates open at 7 p.m., with shows starting at dusk. If your Disney interests lay elsewhere, “Encanto” — which is an absolutely wonderful family film if you somehow still don’t know about Bruno — is showing Saturday night.

Watch skydivers: Bellevue University will host “Meet Your Army” on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on its main campus at 1008 Bruin Blvd.. The Army Golden Knights parachute team from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is scheduled to jump at 11 a.m., with live demonstrations of military working dogs, explosive ordinance disposal robots and physical fitness challenges set for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Find more at tinyurl.com/bumeetarmy.