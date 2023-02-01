COLUMN: Taking things a cup of coffee at a time

Our newsroom here at The Times is shared with The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, which also oversees our company’s weekly papers in western Iowa.

The reason for this has more to do with the history of newspaper ownership in the metro area than anything else, but it’s fun whenever we find a crossover between the Iowa and Nebraska operations, such as Light House expanding from Glenwood across the Missouri River into Olde Towne Bellevue.

There’s plenty that Council Bluffs and the cities of Sarpy County have in common, though, as there was plenty of common ground back when our newsroom also covered Ralston — or even in prior efforts to expand our territory past Chalco into Millard proper. We’re all under the penumbra of Omaha, but each community has its own identity, history and traditions.

This week, we’re expanding our coverage area across the Platte River and welcoming readers from Cass County to The Times, which we hope will continue the legacy of the Plattsmouth Journal in the coming months and years.

Just as I’m excited to explore more of what Sarpy County has to offer, adding Cass County into the mix — including getting outside of Plattsmouth, the only community there where I have spent any significant time thus far — is a welcome addition.

The geography makes sense, too. From my home in Bellevue, Plattsmouth is a closer drive than Gretna, and Louisville isn’t much further than Springfield. Weeping Water and some of the more rural portions of Cass County are a little longer drive, but so too are some of my favorite spots in southwest Iowa.

I’ve already had an opportunity to start learning more about the history of the area. I spent a portion of Friday afternoon at the Cass County Historical Society Museum in downtown Plattsmouth, a couple blocks from the now closed-to-the-public Journal office.

I made a brief visit to the Plattsmouth Public Library as well, and I was impressed at how good of use they put to the space available in the old Carnegie building. I’m looking forward to the first program there that I’m able to cover for The Times.

This past week also provided me a couple opportunities to grab a coffee in Sarpy County. I had a morning meeting at Stories Coffee in Gretna (where, I should admit, I actually drank an iced berry herbal tea), and I also checked out the new Coffee Society Cafe in La Vista.

Coffee has been a bit of an illusive beverage for me, although I find myself drawn to it a lot more lately than I have been. Mostly, I’ve found that I like a medium to dark roast — no sugar, no creamer, although iced or cold brew is perfectly acceptable.

I confirmed this by ordering a raspberry rose latte at Coffee Society, despite warning by the manager that something else might have been more to my liking. The latte just sounded like it would make for a better video, and I stand by that judgment.

Unfortunately for me, I didn’t much care for the result, although I continued drinking it for science. From what I can tell, it was a good example, and I would certainly encourage anyone who enjoys lattes to give it a try. I appreciated the background notes of rose. It was the milk that I found suspect in the concoction.

So, going forward, I’ll stick with a simple black coffee, something that should be easy to come by wherever my travels take me. Perhaps the next time I’m feeling more adventurous, I’ll try to get past whatever it is I find intimidating about espresso.

Please send me an email at scott.stewart@sarpycountytimes.com with coffee suggestions, especially spots in Cass County worth visiting, along with any feedback and story ideas you might have for The Times going forward.

Looking ahead to this week, there’s a cool two-for-one event happening at Papillion La Vista High School on Sunday.

The Papillion Area Lions Club is holding a spaghetti feed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the cafeteria, and the Papillion Area Concert Band has a show featuring several guest conductors starting at 2 p.m. in the auditorium. Lunch is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for kids age 6 to 12, but the concert is free. Both are open to the public.

The full moon hike planned at Fontenelle Forest on Friday evening also sounds like it would be an exciting — albeit freezing — experience, although I’m contemplating checking out “What the Constitution Means to Me” at the Bluebarn Theatre in Omaha that evening.

Please let our staff know about other events coming up that we might want to recommend. The best place to send news releases and announcements is news@sarpycountytimes.com.