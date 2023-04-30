Student safety must always be at the forefront of school planning efforts. Sadly, hardly a month passes without a school shooting or incident of school violence. PLCS is focusing its efforts on expanded playground fencing, more secure front entryways, door monitoring software, and enhanced communication systems. In an emergency, every second counts. We simply cannot afford the luxury of assuming that school violence won’t happen here.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools have long boasted of safe, innovative, and modern schools for our children. Some of our older schools, particularly at the elementary and middle level, are starting to show their age. Elementary classrooms today are often built with 800 square feet or more. Many classrooms in the District’s older buildings are 600 square feet or less. Changes in technology, teaching strategies, and student supports have made larger classrooms a necessity. This bond will support those changes.

Finally, there is the matter of enrollment growth. Sarpy County is one of the fastest-growing counties in Nebraska with new housing developments emerging almost monthly along the Highway 370 corridor. An outside consulting firm specializing in enrollment trends projects the district’s elementary student population will grow approximately 500 students in the next five years. The school district must stay ahead of this growth curve to provide the same high-quality education our parents and taxpayers expect.



All of these projects come with a cost. The estimated $129.9 million price tag would be the largest bond in the District’s history.

Due to careful planning and conservative spending, this bond will be tax neutral for our taxpayers. School officials have timed previous bonds to assure new debt isn’t taken on until the older debt is retired. Diligent planning makes for less pain for our taxpayers. We believe our residents understand that quality public schools benefit not only our students, but also our taxpayers. Families moving to a new area often make their selection based on the quality of the local public schools. There is no doubt PLCS provides its residents with a high return on investment.

Papillion La Vista and the State of Nebraska are blessed with outstanding public schools. The taxpayers of PLCS have a long history of supporting their public schools and supporting facility bonds (the last bond passed with 67% support). With your continued support, we will develop plans to update our facilities, expand our schools, and assure that student and staff safety are the top priority.

The plans we develop today may well ending up being challenged tomorrow. But it will not be for lack of planning.