Getting outdoors benefits mental, physical health — even in winter

Every year I make some sort of New Year’s resolution.

For the last couple of years, I opted for a list of things I wanted to accomplish instead.

I’ve noticed that most of the time — increasingly more so the older I get — my goals end up being health related: to lose weight, to work out, to eat better, to feel better.

In 2021 and 2022, my mental health became my focus. I put in hard work and am able to better control my anxiety and stress levels. I learned to love myself better, and I feel good about how far I’ve come.

This year, I knew I was desperate to prioritize my physical health by taking action. My good intentions in years past hadn’t gotten me that far, as my commitment to health often fizzled out a few months in.

I joined the YMCA — the Charles E. Lakin branch in Council Bluffs is down the street from our office, and it’s amazing — and signed up for the Weight Watchers app, where I’ve spent what’s likely hours scanning foods and learning what and what doesn’t work for me.

I lost 14 pounds in one month, something I mostly attribute to kicking sugary drinks to the curb and finally breaking up with Scooter’s Coffee. (Don’t get me wrong, it’s still a nice treat, especially with a number of low fat and sugar free options.)

I also happened upon a “31 Mile Dog Walk Challenge in January” fundraiser on Facebook. It was right up my alley.

The challenge encourages participants to walk one mile each day with their dog. It not only benefits both me and my dog, but also raising funds and awareness for a cause dear to my heart — To Write Love on Her Arms, an organization I’ve followed since I was a teenager that focuses on providing hope and resources to those struggling with depression, anxiety, addiction or suicidal thoughts.

Additionally, I’d recently read that an hour of walking reduces the risk of major depression by 26%, according to a study from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

It was a no-brainer for me: support a good cause, prioritize my own mental and physical health by getting outdoors to walk and get to spend time with Sully, the best boy ever? Win-win-win.

We spent a lot of time walking near our neighborhood, including along the Omaha Riverfront Trail, where we’ve seen so many eagles hunting for food along the Missouri River.

As a volunteer at Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs, we added about 6 miles walking with numerous adorable, adoptable pups over the course of a couple weeks.

It was hardly all rainbows and sunshine, though. It was January in the Midwest, meaning ice, snow and increasingly cold temperatures made it hard to get any progress in some days.

When I put my long johns on under my clothes a couple weeks ago to head to MHS for volunteer dog walking, I was reminded of something someone told me soon after I’d arrived for six months abroad in Bergen, Norway:

“There is no such thing as bad weather, only bad clothing.”

And, while I know there is, in fact, bad weather, it helped frame how far being prepared could get us.

The ice was still a bit dodgy, but that anecdote kept me warm for 1 mile with Sully and 4 miles with a number of dogs in need of loving homes that week.

This past Friday, eager to get out into our newsroom’s newly expanded coverage area, I took a drive out to Nebraska’s Platte River State Park for a hike on the waterfall trail.

The idea was great in theory — Sully and I were out enjoying nature — but I quickly learned my tennis shoes wouldn’t do the trick. The trail, typically a dirt path, was largely covered in ice and the farther along we got, the more I realized I needed to invest in a pair of hiking boots, particularly something good with snow and ice if I’m heading off the paved trails we’ve typically traveled this month.

At one point, as I attempted to take a slight slope near the waterfall, I slipped with each step, leading me to sit down and scoot across a sketchy pass. Sully is the best listener; my sweet boy, he just waited patiently watching me.

After backtracking and taking a different path down to the waterfall, all seemed to be well.

Still, I’m laughing at myself for preaching “bad weather v. bad clothing” and then proceeding to not take my own words to practice.

With the ice, we didn’t get as many miles in Friday as I would have liked, and with weekend temperatures quickly dropping, we had to opt for shorter walks and skip some days altogether.

Still, we were able to get outdoors and prove that walking outside is possible in the Midwest, even during the colder winter months.

I’m looking forward to warmer temps, especially as we navigate single degree temperatures and negative degree wind chills this week.

My hope is to get out to more local parks and trails as we move into the warmer months. If you’ve got a suggestion for a beautiful, dog-friendly walk in southwest Iowa or southeast Nebraska, drop me a line at rachel.george@nonpareilonline.com.