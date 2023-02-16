Thank you for supporting 'Sweet on Sondheim'

Bellevue Little Theatre in Olde Towne Bellevue would like to thank all those who attended and donated generously to the Feb. 11 musical showcase "Sweet on Sondheim." The event was held to benefit the BLT and to help with production costs for the upcoming production of "A Little Night Music" by Sondheim. The musical will open at the BLT on March 10, running for three weekends, closing on March 26.

Those attending were treated to a showcase of area talent, presenting selections written by Sondheim. In addition, the Omaha group Mastersingers joined the celebration and treated the audience to several musical numbers, including a moving finale "Sunday" from the Sondheim musical "Sunday in the Park With George."

Thank you also to those who gave of their time and talent to make this event happen. The BLT owes you all a debt of gratitude.

With sincere thanks and appreciation,

Bellevue Little Theatre Board of Directors

Clara Sue Arnsdorff, Corresponding Secretary