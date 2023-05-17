Memorial Day is quickly approaching along with a multitude of summer events just around the corner.

I’m personally excited to dig into local history a little bit more, and one of the guides I plan to use is Tim and Lisa Trudell’s new book “Lost Treasurers of Omaha,” which I recently received a copy of from their publisher, Reedy Press.

You can meet the Trudells on Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Papillion Public Library, 222 N. Jefferson St., in the south meeting room.

They will discuss their books’ more than 300 lost historical places as well as the local history that’s found throughout the Omaha metro area. They’ll also sign copies of their book after the conversation.

■ ■ ■

The national Patriot Tour kicks off Saturday at Papillion’s SumTur Amphitheater, 11691 S. 108th St., with a flag ceremony at 9:30 a.m.

Pre-tour speeches start at 8:45 a.m. featuring Papillion Mayor David Black, Nation of Patriots CEO Bill Sherer, and U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood. A food truck will serve breakfast, and music will be provided by a military band.

The first stop will be Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion, where veterans and their spouses are buried.

Police will escort the riders down Highway 370 and Highway 50 to the cemetery. From there, participants will head toward Norfolk, the first overnight stay of the tour. Lunch will be at the American Legion post in Columbus.

The Patriot Tour escorts one American flag across the country. Over the course of 115 days, organizers expect tens of thousands of people to participate, organizers told the Sarpy County Times earlier this month.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Catch a family storytime at the Papillion Public Library from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The weekly program will take place outside the Sump Memorial Library site, weather permitting, and will include reading, singing and merriment.

The Bellevue Bicycling Club will hold its Ride of Silence to increase awareness of bicyclists on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The 15-mile route is posted on the club’s website. It’s open to all with a brief talk before the ride, which will have a police motorcycle escort.

Watch “Twister” at Falconwood Park on Thursday night, presented for free by Hometown Hero Appliance Repair. The Family Traditions BBQ food truck will be available along with concessions to purchase. The park will also show “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and feature Santiago’s Mexican on Friday and wrap up Sunday with “E.T.” and Family Traditions.

Check out the 25 banners to be displayed along Highway 370 in Gretna as part of the HomeTown Heroes program on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gretna High School. The reveal ceremony is open to the public.

The Bellevue Little Theatre’s “Girls Weekend” wraps up this weekend. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and $15 for children. Don’t forget to buy a raffle ticket while you’re at it. Find more at theblt.org.

The Gretna American Legion Auxiliary will be distributing poppies to the community in the morning on Saturday. Find them at Fareway, Pinnacle Bank, Billy’s Gretna Cafe, Phillips 66 and Gretna Ace Hardware. Donations will be accepted to support the future of veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs.

Gretna High School will host a SkillsUSA car show Saturday with registration from 9 to 11 a.m., judging from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and awards presented at 2 p.m. Concessions will be offered by Gretna SkillsUSA club members. Entry is $5 for the high school class and $15 for the cars, trucks and tractors class.

Swap some seeds at the La Vista Public Library on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. All ages are welcome to share what they have to offer and pick up some new seeds for their gardens.

A class on internet safety for seniors will be held Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and again next Thursday, May 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Bellevue Public Library. Registration is encouraged. The beginner-to-intermediate class aims to provide knowledge about how to use passwords, not fall for phishing, enable two-factor authentication, avoid popular scams and other topics. No computer is needed. Handouts will be provided.