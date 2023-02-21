At the Ralston Senior Center, they had 19 for lunch Wednesday, Feb. 8, and 21 for bingo.

Twenty-one came for the Thursday bingo. Patricia Walkemeyer and Ron Micek provided treats to celebrate their birthdays. Marlene Cross bingoed four times.

On Feb. 15, there were 21 for lunch and 26 for bingo. Ron thought the chicken was dry, but everyone else enjoyed the lunch. It snowed the next day, and the center was closed.

The lunch menu for March 1 will be chicken, broccoli rice casserole, fruit cup and cookie. March 8’s menu will be hamburger, tater tots and spinach salad. Call Diane West 402-885-8895 to make your reservation; lunch is $5.

Valentine’s luncheon for the La Vista Senior Center at Papillion Landing was lots of fun. There were many positive comments.

The food was delicious. It included lemon chicken, green beans, hashbrown casserole, brownies and a beverage. Entertainment was provided by a DJ with lots of dancing. The seniors even got Kaily out to dance several times.

Also note that seniors must now wait until 2 p.m. to register for outings on the first business day of the month. This change is so the center has more staff available to handle the many phone calls. Read your newsletter carefully.

Robert Perry was finally able to get permission to put out heart health information for Heart Month. There are some good comments about the information. His heart rate was 15 beats per minute when he went to the hospital.

I don’t have my March newsletter yet, but if it is like last year’s St. Patrick’s Day party, it will be great.

As for me, it’s been an interesting week.

On Feb. 13, I had an appointment and got a perm and haircut. I finally had enough hair to get a haircut. Tuesday was Valentine’s Day. I could feel my energy slipping, but again you came through for me.

Caroline Sullivan came over with some biscuits and gravy from Hy-Vee and an Eileen’s chocolate chip cookie. And then the mail came. I received so many beautiful cards and supportive letters that were optimistic yet realistic.

Wednesday, Kelly from Dream Weavers came to visit. Thursday was the big snow day and on Friday I had my hospice nurse visit.

While Patty, my hospice nurse, was there, we had Scott take me to the emergency room at Midlands Hospital. They did all kinds of tests in the ER. My heart rate was erratic and the blood chemistry was way off.

It was the first time I have had to have my heart defibrillated.

They did all they could for me, so that evening I was transferred to Lakeside Hospital ICU. It was my first ride ever in an ambulance as a patient (no lights or sirens).

On Sunday, the Papillion Polish Home sold cabbage rolls, sauerkraut and pierogi, and paczki (donuts). My niece Jennifer brought me some to the hospital for me to taste, and the cabbage rolls were delicious. I had a paczki for breakfast.

Presently, on Monday afternoon, I am still in ICU at Lakeside. I’m being well taken care of but asking for no visitors at this time.

Thank you for all your loving and support. I am getting weaker and eating less and, as the Frank Sinatra song says, “And now, the end is near ... and in the end, I did it my way.” I am still in charge.